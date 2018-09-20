Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter China Open quarters

Third seed Sindhu bounced back after losing a close first game to record a 21-23 21-13 21-18 win in her second round women's singles match against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANGZHOU: Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered hard fought victories to enter the quarterfinals of their respective events at the USD 1 million China Open here on Thursday.

Srikanth's men's singles match against Suppanyu Avihingsanon too went down to the wire.

The seventh seeded Indian won the first game comfortably but the Thai player levelled the match.

The decider could have gone either way but Srikanth held his nerve to advance in the competition with a 21-12 15-21 24-22 win.

However, India's campaign ended in the doubles and mixed doubles events.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down 14-21 11-21 against top seeds from China, Siwei Zheng and Huang Yaqiong in the round of 16.

Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra also met a similar fate, losing 16-21 10-21 to sixth seeds Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen of Denmark .

In the men's doubles, Mannu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were outplayed by Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin 9-21 10-21.

