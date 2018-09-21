Asian Games hero Sathiyan to train in Asian countries for 150 days

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: G Sathiyan and his personal coach S Raman have come up with an ambitious plan to ensure that India’s rise in table tennis continues. On Thursday, they announced a plan of 150 days of training in top Asian countries.

While most Indian paddlers play for a long duration in European leagues (Germany, Poland), the World No 40 has decided to do something different.

Both he and Raman have spoken to coaches and players of Korea, Japan as well as regional Chinese teams. While Sathiyan will train in these countries for a month, their players will also come to Chennai and train with him at the Raman High-Performance TT Centre.

“In the top 50, there are many Asians. Asia is the final frontier. We need to practise more with them. They were receptive to the idea as they also feel they will benefit from sparring against Sathiyan who has gone up the ranking chart,” Raman said.

This ambitious plan also includes a complete support staff for the Arjuna awardee, including a mental conditioning coach, dietitian, strength and fitness coach.

“Ramji Srinivasan is already on board as fitness coach. Rest of the names we cannot announce now, but they are all highly regarded in their field.”

Sathiyan also plans to play 14-15 Pro tours a season, up from the 8-9 he used to participate in. The cost for this scheme is more than a crore. And both mentor and protege have started looking for sponsors.

“If an Olympic medal is the dream, this money will be needed. We are hopeful that sponsors will come on board.”

With an already crammed schedule and no India coach at the helm, will there be problems with the new coach or TTFI?

“When I go for the Arjuna presentation, I will explain it to the relevant authorities. I’m sure we can come to a common ground. I need to play more to break into the top 20,” Sathiyan said.