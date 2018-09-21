Home Sport Other

Kidambi Srikanth's campaign ends after another defeat to Kento​ Momota

Kidambi Srikanth had lost to Momota at the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open in June and July respectively.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth (File | AP)

By PTI

CHANGZHOU: India's Kidambi Srikanth Friday lost to reigning world champion Kento Momota in the quarterfinals, ending his campaign at the USD one million China Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here.

The 24-year-old Indian, who had a 3-7 head-to-head record against Momota, couldn't find a chink in the Japanese's armour, losing 9-21 11-21 to the world No. 2 in a lop-sided contest.

Srikanth had lost to Momota at the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open in June and July respectively.

The Indian was no match for Momota, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one year ban for visiting an illegal casino. Srikanth lagged 1-5 initially.

He recovered to 4-5 with three straight points but couldn't put up a fight as Momota surged to a huge 19-6 lead before pocketing the first game.

The second game was no different as Momota moved from 4-3 to 13-3 with nine straight points.

He continued to dominate the proceedings to seal the contest without much effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kento Momota Kidambi Srikanth Malaysia Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro