PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

By ANI

BEIJING: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing China Open after losing to Chen Yufei of China in the quarter-final of the women's singles event here on Friday.

The 23-year-old was defeated 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 by her Chinese opponent in a clash that was completely dominated by Yufei.

The Indian shuttler struggled right from the opening game and was unexpectedly slow on the day. She failed to put any fight in the game and lost 11-21 to the Chinese player.

Making a better start in the second game Sindhu gained the initial lead of four points to make the scoreline read 5-1 in her favour. But with four consecutive points, the Chinese shuttler again shifted the momentum to her side.

However, the Asian Games silver medallist made a solid comeback and went to win a 26-shot rally which gave her an edge in the game. Yufei looked clueless as Sindhu clinched a dominating 21-11 win in the second game.

In the deciding game, world number two Indian shuttler opened with a lead of two points but could not maintain the same as her opponent, later, roared back and clinched the game 15-21.

Earlier, another strong Indian hope to win the tournament, Kidambi Srikanth, had lost his quarter-final battle 9-21, 11-21 against Japanese shuttler Kento Momota.

With both Srikanth and Sindhu out, Indian campaign in the China Open also came to an end.

