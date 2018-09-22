Fresh format but same old spirit

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many sports, all over the world, have introduced shorter formats in recent years, in a bid to find news audiences — T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and futsal are examples. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) too opted for a five-a-side format tournament in Hong Kong in 2013.

After a few years, Hockey India followed suit, holding the first ever five-a-side national championship in 2016. The first two editions were held in Maharashtra, with the third one currently taking place at the KSHA stadium here. There are a total of eight teams in both the men’s, women’s and mixed team competition. The matches are 10 minutes long over two periods.

The shorter format, which has been used in the Youth Olympic Games, is different from the regular 11-a-side hockey field in a number of ways. The maximum size of the playing surface can be 55m long and 41.70m wide, but it can vary depending on location, surface and various other things.

There is no 16-yard circle in place and players can take shot at goal from anywhere on the court. Instead of penalty corners, there are one-on-one challenges. The ball does not go out of play with boundary boards covering all four sides and players can even use it to make passes. With no real stoppage in play, it can prove to be taxing for the players as well. “This is an exciting and shorter format. Players need good reflexes, fitness and stamina.

FIH is supporting this format and it is getting good support worldwide too. The Youth Olympics has this format, which has a brilliant chance to grow alongside the 11-a-side format. The FIH wants to popularise the format and it might be easier for even smaller hockey countries to field a team of few players,” Hockey Karnataka secretary and former India player AB Subbaiah told Express.

At the ongoing senior nationals, there is no time for the players to relax with the ball constantly in play. The format is exciting as there can be more goals in the contest and pacy, skilled players can prove to be dangerous. Former India player VR Raghunath believes that new players can be identified in this format.

“You have to be more athletic as you are constantly moving fast. Both the formats (five and 11-a-side) should co-exist. Five-a-side should support the other format as new guys can be spotted here. This format will 100 per cent help in the overall growth of hockey,” said Raghunath.

