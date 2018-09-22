Home Sport Other

Fresh format but same old spirit

Many sports, all over the world, have introduced shorter formats in recent years, in a bid to find news audiences — T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and futsal are examples.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Action from match between Odisha & UP. Odisha won to enter semis | PUSHKAR V

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many sports, all over the world, have introduced shorter formats in recent years, in a bid to find news audiences — T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and futsal are examples. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) too opted for a five-a-side format tournament in Hong Kong in 2013.

After a few years, Hockey India followed suit, holding the first ever five-a-side national championship in 2016. The first two editions were held in Maharashtra, with the third one currently taking place at the KSHA stadium here. There are a total of eight teams in both the men’s, women’s and mixed team competition. The matches are 10 minutes long over two periods.

The shorter format, which has been used in the Youth Olympic Games, is different from the regular 11-a-side hockey field in a number of ways. The maximum size of the playing surface can be 55m long and 41.70m wide, but it can vary depending on location, surface and various other things.

There is no 16-yard circle in place and players can take shot at goal from anywhere on the court. Instead of penalty corners, there are one-on-one challenges. The ball does not go out of play with boundary boards covering all four sides and players can even use it to make passes. With no real stoppage in play, it can prove to be taxing for the players as well. “This is an exciting and shorter format. Players need good reflexes, fitness and stamina.

FIH is supporting this format and it is getting good support worldwide too. The Youth Olympics has this format, which has a brilliant chance to grow alongside the 11-a-side format. The FIH wants to popularise the format and it might be easier for even smaller hockey countries to field a team of few players,” Hockey Karnataka secretary and former India player AB Subbaiah told Express.

At the ongoing senior nationals, there is no time for the players to relax with the ball constantly in play. The format is exciting as there can be more goals in the contest and pacy, skilled players can prove to be dangerous. Former India player VR Raghunath believes that new players can be identified in this format.
  “You have to be more athletic as you are constantly moving fast. Both the formats (five and 11-a-side) should co-exist. Five-a-side should support the other format as new guys can be spotted here. This format will 100 per cent help in the overall growth of hockey,” said Raghunath.
ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash