India settle for silver in Asian Team Snooker Championship

DOHA: India settled for the silver medal after losing to Pakistan 2-3 in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship here.

After Babar Masih put a fluent 81 break to win the first frame against Pankaj Advani, Malkeet Singh restored parity with a 52 break win over Mohammad Asif.

The doubles was the turning point where Asif played out of his skin to pull back a 62-point deficit and allow his partner Masih to wrap up the frame 70-72.

Pushed on the back foot, Pankaj displayed fine potting to craft a frame-winning 68 break.

It was then again down to Malkeet to save the day for India, but he could not on this occasion.

Hours before that, Malkeet played the match of his life under pressure to clinch the deciding frame against Pakistan 2 and a berth for the Indian team in the final.

Pakistan-1 beat India 3-2 Pankaj Advani lost to Babar Masih 2-110(81) Malkeet Singh defeated Muhammad Asif 81(52)-47 Doubles Pakistan beat India 70-72 Pankaj Advani beat Muhammad Asif 107(68)-5 Malkeet Singh lost to Babar Masih 18-98.