Home Sport Other

Cheque without check: Indian Olympic Association bloopers mar Asian Games felicitation ceremony

Around 15 medallists including compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma were given just bouquets as their names were misprinted on cheques.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was left red-faced during Sunday's felicitation ceremony to award a cash prize to Asian Games medallists as the parent body got multiple names wrong on the cheques and even missed out on one.

Around 15 medallists including compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma were given just bouquets as their names were misprinted on cheques.

The IOA awarded Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the team events.

The individual medallists received Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

"I would like to apologise in advance for our mistake. The names of around 14-15 players have been printed incorrectly so we will give them a bouquet. But don't worry, you will get your cash prizes. I didn't want to give cheques with misspelt names," President, IOA, Narinder Batra, said.

In another embarrassing moment, the organisers forgot to mention the name of the bronze medal-winning wrestler Divya Kakran.

It was only after Kakran's parents raised the issue with Batra after the ceremony had ended that the president called Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who had almost left the venue, to announce the prize for Kakran.

"They are saying her name is not on the list but we had given her name. I don't know what is happening," Kakran's mother told PTI. 

"There is always a first time. The players performed so well that we decided to award them with cash incentives. We will continue to give these cash awards in future be it the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games," Secretary-General, IOA, Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

"The funds for these incentives will be provided by our sponsors," he added.

Several players were missing from the ceremony including gold medallists -- javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat along with badminton medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Indian athletes returned with the highest ever 69 medals from the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games  15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.

While awarding the players, Batra encouraged the medallist to aim for medals in the Olympics as well.

"We should now target double-digit medal in the Olympics. We are a country of a billion people, there is no dearth of support from the ministry or Sports authority of India. We have to achieve this feat, there should be no compromise" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association Asian Games Asian Games medallists Asian Games felicitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival