Federation’s 3x3 stance ruffles feathers in fraternity

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was primarily a leisure activity not too long ago. Basketball fans would use half of the court to indulge in a quick evening game with as less as just six players.

Those days are long gone. The 3x3 format is all set to be played at the Tokyo Olympics. The sport has trodden a long distance since its introduction at the 2010 Youth Olympics. The recently-concluded Asian Games also featured the 10-minute variant of traditional basketball that is played with a smaller ball.

The format’s popularity has surged, with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) organising events such as FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters, which saw participation from the likes of Novi Sad (World No 1) of Serbia.

The tour made its way to India for the first time, with the seventh round currently underway in Hyderabad. Of the 12 teams, three belong to India: Delhi 3BL, Bangalore 3BL, Hyderabad 3BL. While it’s good news for fans, the Indian fraternity feels discouraged that the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has banned 5x5 players from taking part in the new format. A statement released by BFI secretary general Chander Mukhi Sharma on April 25 said that the body will start a 3x3 India Tour programme, with an aim of participating in international events including the Olympics.

However, their caveat — apart from banning 5x5 players from participating in this format — was to disallow 3x3 hoopsters from “any state/national/international championship”. When contacted by Express, Chander said: “It’s a totally different format. We also organised some 3x3 matches, and none of those players have taken part in any 5x5 tournament. It is important to maintain exclusivity, otherwise it might harm the game. There is a lot of technical differences between both formats. It was a unanimous decision to implement this rule.”

A Delhi 3BL player said that such a decision will “hinder the growth of the game in the country”. “It’s all about promoting the sport. And if someone tries to stop that by saying that it is a different format, it’s unfair. Who are they to decide? We have a greater chance of getting an Olympic medal in this format. Why would you want to take that away?”.

Rohit Bakshi, league commissioner of 3x3 Pro Basketball League, said that the ban was “illegal”. “According to FIBA guidelines, it is. It will be reversed soon. India should be focussing on this new format because we have a shot. Our rankings have improved substantially. In 5x5, we are way behind.”

vishal@newindianexpress.com