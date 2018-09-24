Home Sport Other

Bulut fires Novi Sad to victory in final

At the end of the two-day event, the few hundred spectators in attendance were bedazzled by the topranked 3x3 player in the world: Dusan Domovic Bulut.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dusan Domovic Bulut (centre), No 1 3x3 player in the world, in action on Sunday

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  What India was to kabaddi, Novi Sad Al Wahda is to 3x3 basketball. From Serbia, the numero uno team on FIBA’s World Tour have registered 27 consecutive wins. Their stupendous effort has helped them come out on top in all the five World Tour Masters events they have participated in this season. Their latest win came in the City of Pearls on Sunday, as they overcame archrivals Liman Tesla Voda (also from Serbia) 21-16 in the final. At the end of the two-day event, the few hundred spectators in attendance were bedazzled by the topranked 3x3 player in the world: Dusan Domovic Bulut.

The 32-year-old Serb scored 45 points in five games. Novi Sad’s squad has four Serbs in their 30s. It wasn’t until their late 20s that they adopted this new, fastpaced version of basketball. In a chat with Express after the win, Bulut — nicknamed Mr Bulutproof — said that the quartet had played the traditional format (5x5) until 2012, but shifted to 3x3 when they found that they “had a knack for it”. “All of us played professionally in the 5x5 format in Serbia and neighbouring countries until 2012. But back in 2012, when we played a few 3x3 tourneys internationally, we observed that we have a knack for it. So, we switched to this format.” Bulut himself had an inclination towards the shorter format ever since he started shooting hoops as a kid in Novi Sad.

“It (3x3) is a big recreational activity in my country. Everyone plays that. I grew up playing this format in front of my building. I like this format more than the regular one. I believe this game keeps my character in check.” Serbia’s dominance in the sport can be gauged from the fact that the national team and Novi Sad have won a combined five titles since 2012, when FIBA introduced 3x3 World Cup and 3x3 World Tour. Now that this format is set to make its Olympics debut, the Serbs become the automatic favourites. However, Bulut says that 5x5 is still the most popular version in his country. “It is the number one sport in Serbia.

I do not think 3x3 will ever be as popular as regular basketball. Starting this year, a lot of our games have been televised back in Serbia. People have started recognising us.” Asked what makes Novi Sad the most dominant force in the format, the 6-foot, 3-inch player remarked: “The passion for the sport, persistence, and hard work. To be honest, we were very lucky this year.” With just 24 hours left before he makes his departure, Bulut intends to spend that time exploring Indian culture. “I did not have much time to roam around. We came here on Friday and started practicing straight away. Now, I have more than 24 hours to experience the culture here.” vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novi Sad Al Wahda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival