ILGW to kick off on Monday

CHENNAI: The second edition of the India Learn Golf Week (ILGW), an ambitious programme aimed at providing 100,000 new golfers with their first golfing lessons by 2022, will commence on Monday.

The first edition of the ILGW saw 27 golf clubs from 15 cities initiate around 7000 new golfers into the game. This year, a record 51 golf clubs have signed up for ILGW from 26 cities across the country with the possibility of imparting 15,000 new golfers with their first golfing lessons.

“It is nice to see all these clubs and stakeholders unite with the aim of growing the sport. More such initiatives are needed to ensure future champions emerge and bring glory to the country,” said Bhullar, the current number four on the Asian Tour rankings, after a T8 finish in South Korea’s Shinhan Donghae Open.

This year new clubs from locations such as Goa, Ludhiana, Navi Mumbai, Nasik, Thiruvanantapuram, Vadodara and even Sakharpur have signed up. Top golf clubs including the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon, Tollygunge Club of Kolkata, The Bombay Presidency Golf Club and the Sun Palm Golf Academy & Driving Range in Guindy also will be part of this week-long initiative.