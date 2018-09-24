Home Sport Other

ILGW to kick off on Monday

This year, a record 51 golf clubs have signed up for ILGW from 26 cities across the country with the possibility of imparting 15,000 new golfers with their first golfing lessons.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The second edition of the India Learn Golf Week (ILGW), an ambitious programme aimed at providing 100,000 new golfers with their first golfing lessons by 2022, will commence on Monday.

The first edition of the ILGW saw 27 golf clubs from 15 cities initiate around 7000 new golfers into the game. This year, a record 51 golf clubs have signed up for ILGW from 26 cities across the country with the possibility of imparting 15,000 new golfers with their first golfing lessons.

“It is nice to see all these clubs and stakeholders unite with the aim of growing the sport. More such initiatives are needed to ensure future champions emerge and bring glory to the country,” said Bhullar, the current number four on the Asian Tour rankings, after a T8 finish in South Korea’s Shinhan Donghae Open.

This year new clubs from locations such as Goa, Ludhiana, Navi Mumbai, Nasik, Thiruvanantapuram, Vadodara and even Sakharpur have signed up. Top golf clubs including the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon, Tollygunge Club of Kolkata, The Bombay Presidency Golf Club and the Sun Palm Golf Academy & Driving Range in Guindy also will be part of this week-long initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ILGW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival