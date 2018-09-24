Home Sport Other

Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP, extends lead

Marc Marquez, after two second and one third-placed finishes in the last three MotoGP races, finished in 41min 55sec ahead of Italian duo Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Andrea Ianonne (Suzuki).

Published: 24th September 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team, front, steers his motorcycle followed by Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team at the MotoGP race during the Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Aragon Motorland racetrack in Alcaniz, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ALCANIZ: Riding a Honda, Spain's Marc Marquez won the Aragon MotoGP to extend his lead atop the championship standings.

Marquez now has 246 points in the MotoGP standings, with Dovizioso second on 174 and Yamaha's Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in third (159).

In the Moto2, South African Brad Binder (KTM) celebrated the first pole of his career with a second victory of the season.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and fellow Italian and Kalex teammate Lorenzo Baldassari rounded out the podium.

"I woke up this morning with the idea that today I could take a risk. I hadn't felt totally at ease during the weekend with the hard rear spec tyre so, after the warm-up, I said to my team that I wanted to use the soft rear. That started many meetings and discussions but in the end I won the race because I could convince my box to take that gamble. In the end, it was the correct choice," Marquez said.

Dani Pedrosa took a solid result in fifth place, displaying a good pace during the entire race and finishing close to the front group.

