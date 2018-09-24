Home Sport Other

WWE superstar 'Great Khali' plans to hold International event in Jammu

The WWE superstar said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have the passion and need proper platform to express themselves.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:46 AM

Former WWE star The Great Khali (File|AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Great Khali Sunday revealed his plans to hold an international event in Jammu to wean away state's youth from drug addiction and stone pelting, channelising their energy in sporting activities.

"I will work to provide them the required opportunity so that they can focus on sports and earn a name for themselves, for the state and the nation. I am planning to organise a big international level competition in Jammu in near future and to make it possible, I will try to meet the state Governor (Satya Pal Malik)," Khali told reporters here.

He said focus on sports is a must to divert the attention of the youth from drugs and wrong path which they have chosen for themselves.

He asked youth including the residents of Kashmir valley to join his Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) Academy in Jalandhar and promised to open its branch in Jammu with the passage of the time for them.

 Unlike Haryana and Punjab, Khali said the craze for sports among the youth in the state is missing.

"The proper platform was never provided to the youth, who got inclined towards drugs and wrong path. My endeavour will be to set them on the right path," he said.

He said a big competition would help change the mind of the youth.

"We have a lot of talent here. If a proper platform is given to them, I am sure they will win lot of fame and medals for the state and the nation as well."

Khali was here on the invitation of his friend, a police officer, to join the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the state.

He advised the youth to shun stone-pelting and sloganeering and concentrate on sports and their businesses.

"Politicians will only exploit you for nothing. You are only going to harm yourself and your families." 

