Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot in December? 

By Online Desk

Indian badminton aces Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are planning to get married in December as per a report in Times of India. The wedding will reportedly take place on December 16 and will be attended by 100 guests.

The Hyderabad-based couple met when they started training with Pullela Gopichand in 2005 and are said to have been dating for the past 10 years.

Nehwal is currently playing at the Korean Open. She has won 20 major titles, an Olympic bronze medal and a silver at World Championships. She is also the reigning Singles Commonwealth Games champion.

Kashyap won the gold at 2014 Commonwealth Games but his career has been marred by injuries. He is also an Arjuna award winner.

Saina had earlier spoken about Kashyap’s role in motivating her after she won the Commonwealth Games singles gold in Gold Coast.

Kashyap had always maintained that they are just friends but sources close to both knew how affectionate they were towards each other.