Home Sport Other

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot in December? 

Kashyap won the gold at 2014 Commonwealth Games but his career has been marred by injuries. 

Published: 26th September 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. (Photo | Instagram/Saina Nehwal)

By Online Desk

Indian badminton aces Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are planning to get married in December as per a report in Times of India. The wedding will reportedly take place on December 16 and will be attended by 100 guests. 

The Hyderabad-based couple met when they started training with Pullela Gopichand in 2005 and are said to have been dating for the past 10 years. 

Nehwal is currently playing at the Korean Open. She has won 20 major titles, an Olympic bronze medal and a silver at World Championships. She is also the reigning Singles Commonwealth Games champion. 

Kashyap won the gold at 2014 Commonwealth Games but his career has been marred by injuries. He is also an Arjuna award winner. 

Saina had earlier spoken about Kashyap’s role in motivating her after she won the Commonwealth Games singles gold in Gold Coast.

Kashyap had always maintained that they are just friends but sources close to both knew how affectionate they were towards each other. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parupalli Kashyap Saina Nehwal Badminton Stars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours