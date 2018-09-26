Home Sport Other

Injured lifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam to start training by November

Sivalingam (77kg category) had sustained the injury while attempting 178kg lift in his clean and jerk attempt at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Published: 26th September 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sathish Sivalingam . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Double Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Wednesday said he would resume his training in next 45 days in Patiala as he is fast recovering from a thigh injury, courtesy Ayurveda treatment.

"I have been undergoing Ayurveda treatment. With another 10 days of treatment left, I aim to come back stronger and start training in next one-and-a-half months in Patiala with 2020 Olympics as my goal," he told PTI here.

Sivalingam (77kg category) had sustained the injury while attempting 178kg lift in his clean and jerk attempt at the Jakarta Asian Games.

He took no further part in the competition and eventually finished 10th.

"I was shattered to the core when doctors in a hospital in Jakarta opined that I could only start training after a maximum of four months," he said.

However, soon after returning to India, Sivalingam said he underwent ayurveda treatment at Haoma Wellness under Dr Shaji Kannoth and have been working on sport rehabilitation with Invictus Performance Lab.

"Within four days of combined treatment and multiple experts working with me, the pain reduced significantly and I was able to move around freely within 10 days," he stated.

The inter-disciplinary experts helped him in enhancing his performance capability and recovery management, he said.

"I thank my coach, Vijay Sharma and the Indian Weightlifting Federation, Invictus Performance Lab, and GoSports Foundation for all their support and belief in me," Sivalingam said.

Dr Shaji Kannoth, who is also the Managing and Medical Director of Haoma Wellness, said Sivalingam was brought to him by Invictus Performance Lab for treatment.

"Sivalingam had severely injured his left thigh muscle. He was wheelchair bound when he met us on September 4 and was even unable to place his foot on the ground," he said.

After a detailed diagnosis, the treatment began and within four days, the pain reduced to about 60 per cent and by September 15, muscle injury healed, Dr Shaji said.

"He has another 10 days of treatment left to heal completely," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Double Commonwealth Games Weigthlifter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours