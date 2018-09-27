Home Sport Other

India to face Italy in Davis Cup qualifiers

. The main threats for the home team will come from Fabio Fognini (World No 13), Marco Cecchinato (No 22) and Andreas Seppi (No 46), Italy’s three premier singles specialists.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five Italian singles players are ranked higher than Yuki Bhambri — India’s highest-ranked singles player (No 97) — but coach Zeeshan Ali is of the opinion that playing Italy in Davis Cup qualifiers is ‘a good draw’.

“It’s a good draw for us personally,” he told Express. “I will be speaking to Mahesh (Bhupathi, India captain) in some time and begin discussing our plans.” That assertion holds water as Italy are one of the weaker among the seeded nations. Bhambri & Co could have easily drawn the likes of Switzerland or Serbia or Czech Republic. Another reason why the World No 20 have a chance of pulling off a famous upset is that the tie is going to be held in India.

“Against Italy in India is a good opportunity for us (tie will take place on February 1 and 2). “It’s obviously too early to speak about the venue but we will be looking at heat, humidity and choice of surface before arriving at a decision,” he added. The main threats for the home team will come from Fabio Fognini (World No 13), Marco Cecchinato (No 22) and Andreas Seppi (No 46), Italy’s three premier singles specialists.

TNTA might bid

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association might consider bidding to host the tie. TNTA have been wanting to host a tie for a long time (the last one was against Brazil in September 2010). Given they also tick the humidity factor, they might express an interest to All India Tennis Association. A TNTA source, however, refused to be drawn into specifics. “It’s too early. We need to have a word with the new president and then maybe we can come to a final decision.”

