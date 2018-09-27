Indian Bank, Central Excise register narrow wins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Bank defeated Indian Overseas Bank 1-0 in the MP Murugesh Memorial tournament at ICF Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Central Excise edged Southern Railways 2-1.

Results: Indian Bank 1 Indian Overseas Bank 0; Central Excise 2 Southern Railway 1.

Sachin CF victorious

Hari Ragavendra’s 5/9 helped Sachin Cricket Foundation overcome Savya Sachi CA by seven wickets in the Velammal ‘Believe Yourself’ U-14 inter-academy league organised by Velammal cricket academy.

Brief scores: Savya Sachi CA 57 in 16.5 ovs (Hari Ragavendra 5/9) lost to Sachin Cricket Foundation 58/3 in 14 ovs. AVM CA 227/2 in 30 ovs (S Seshadri 108, N Gowri Shankar 56) bt SBOA Academy 58 in 23.5 ovs (C Karthik 3/5). Velammal CA A 242/8 in 30 ovs (Sai Hariram 63, Dharani Balan 61; F Fleming Richards 5/46) bt MGCA 72 in 15.3 ovs (M Mukesh 3/9).

Kumaraguru cracks 95

Riding on M Kumaraguru’s 95, Autolec ERC got the better of Korattur CC by four runs in a TNCA-Tiruvallur DCA league second division match.

Brief scores: Autolec ERC 193/8 in 30 ovs (M Kumaraguru 95; S Nitiish 3/38, P Karthick 3/35) bt Korattur CC 189/8 in 30 ovs (AS Sivasubramanian 58). 15th Lucas TVS Tiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Apollo Tyres 190/7 in 30 ovs (C Kubendran 100 n.o, B Praanesh 54; K Koodalingam 3/43) bt Royal Enfield 153/6 in 30 ovs (C Dillibabu 56). Lucas TVS 89 in 28.3 ovs (B Praanesh 3/9, V Jawahar 3/10) lost to Apollo Tyres 91/5 in 17.1 ovs (V Veera Ragavan 4/11). Group B: Seaways Shipping 160 in 20.1 ovs (L Kawarimaan 4/23, V Munichamy 3/35) lost to India Japan Lightning 163/4 in 25.4 ovs (K Lakshman Kumar 50).

Radhakrishnan bags crown

B Radhakrishnan beat SP Satish Kumar 2-0 (25-15, 25-1) in the senior men’s singles final of the Chennai district ranking carrom tournament held at Hall of Carrom in JN Stadium. In the senior women’s singles final, M Khazima outplayed P Jayashree 22-7, 23-6.

Finals: Men: B Radhakrishnan bt SP Satish Kumar 25-15, 25-1. Women: M Khazima bt P Jayashree 22-7, 23-6. Sub-junior boys: Mathew Ignesh bt S Sriman 19-8, 22-0. Sub-junior girls: M Khazima bt Semmozhi Thamizh Ezhil 21-5, 16-9.

Rindhiya wins top prize

V Rindhiya, a ninth standard student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair campus, won the first prize by securing five points in the U-15 category of the Tetrasoft Hyderabad Marriott International Open FIDE rated chess tournament. About 250 players took part in the tournament.

Open chess tournament

The 18th Adyar Times FIDE rated open chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association will be held at Bala Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar from September 29 to October 2.

sports@newindianexpress.com