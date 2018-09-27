Mary Kom named brand ambassador of Tribes India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom was Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Tribes India, an initiative of Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"I am so happy to be a brand ambassador for Ministry of Tribal affairs for a good initiative," Mary Kom said during the function.

"I am from Manipur and I hope my association with Tribes India will bring great change in the life of tribal community financially and economically.

I will try from my end to help the tribal people come forward.

" Punch Tantra exclusive collection, which comprises a range of ethic and traditional tribal handicrafts and handloom products, was also unveiled during the event.