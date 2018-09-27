TN introduces CM’s State Sports awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has instituted the CM’s State Sports award for outstanding performers. Under this scheme, efforts of the best sportspersons, coaches, PDs, PETs, referees, donors for sports and sports organisers will be rewarded with a cash prize of `1 lakh, a gold medal worth `10,000 and a citation.

The period of consideration will be April 1 to March 31 every year. Each year, two male athletes, two female athletes, two coaches, two PDs/PETs, one donor (who contributes in excess of `10 lakh), one referee/umpire/judge and one organiser will be selected for the award.

Applicants for the years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 can submit forms by October 10. They should have represented the state at least twice. Those domiciled in Tamil Nadu who have represented India as a member of departmental sports control boards such as Services, Railways, Police and P&T can also apply. Achievements in senior-level meets in the World Cup/World Championships, Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Afro-Asian Games, Asian Championships, SAF

Games, SAARC Games, National Games and national championships will be considered.

Application forms can be downloaded from the SDAT website (www.sdat.tn.gov.in). It should be submitted along with photocopy of their achievements to the member secretary through TN state sports association/district sports officers/chief education officer/district education officer/CIPE (men & women).