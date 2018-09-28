Home Sport Other

Big jump for open glory

 IN March, M Sreeshankar was suffering from an inflamed appendix.

By TN Vimal Sankar
BHUBANESWAR : IN March, M Sreeshankar was suffering from an inflamed appendix. Barely able to walk, he was not even sure of surviving. On Thursday, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, suffering from fatigue and high fever, the 19-year-old was almost about to pull out of the long jump finals. However, he felt a little better by the afternoon and decided to go for it. A call that he will never regret. He went past the national record (Ankit Sharma’s 8.19m) with a jump of 8.20m. But the young lad from Palakkad was feeling bad about something. “This jump would have given me a silver medal at the Asian Games,” he said. 

His latest feat marks another chapter in what has been an interesting last six months. Just one-and-a-half months after his appendix operation, he bagged a bronze at the Asian Juniors. He was still not fully fit. At the World Juniors in Finland, he finished sixth. He, however, overcame that disappointing by striking gold at the senior national in Guwahati. 

An extremely shy character, Sreeshankar was trained by his father Murali, who is a former international triple jumper, since he was a kid. Murali and his mother Bijimol, who was an 800m athlete, accompany the youngster to almost all the tournaments inside the country. “He is a kid. Biji still feeds him. People always joke that Sree travels with a personal coach and cook,” said Murali. 
“After the operation, all we wanted was for him to return to good health. It’s almost like a second birth. With what he is doing, we couldn’t be happier.”

After the gold on Thursday, Sreeshankar said that he couldn’t have done it without them. “My father did not come to Jakarta. That is why I didn’t perform (he finished sixth in the final). His presence here made a big difference. He knows me inside out. Today, we had planned to execute a different technique for the first time and it helped me big time,” he said. 
Currently studying Bachelors in Maths at Victoria College in Palakkad, he is an engineering drop out. He, however, did not quit because he was bad at it. After the first semester, he had a Cumulative Grade Point Advantage (CGPA) of 9.7. 

His teachers persuaded him to stay. But he knew that a professional course will require more time and dedication and he wanted to concentrate on sports. While teachers were ready to give him special permission, he decided to back out. “I don’t want to just pass. If I am doing something, I have to do it in the right way. It was difficult because I missed a lot of classes,” Sreeshankar said. Before joining Victoria College, he even got a medical seat but opted against it. The ambitious youngster has other plans already. “To get into the civil service has always been a dream. I know it’s a long shot but I am confident that I can do it,” he said. 

After a long and tiring season, the long jumper is now going to rest. With next year’s Asian Championship the primary target, Sreeshankar will continue to train under his father. “Why will I go elsewhere when I have him by my side?” he concluded. 
Open results
Women
20km walk: 1. Ravina (HAR) 1:42:32, 2. Priyanka (RLY) 1:45:32, 3. Vandana (CH) 1:49:25; Discus throw: 1. K Kaur (RLY) 56.11m, 2. N Kaur Dhillon (RLY) 54.84m, 3. S Kumari (RLY) 53.96m; Pole vault: 1. K Vakharia (KAR) 4m, 2. K Rachan (RLY) 3.95m, 3. M Jaison (KAR) 3.70m; 5000m: 1. L Surya (RLY) 16:10.35, 2. P Chaudhary (RLY) 16:13.88, 3. Monika M Athare (LIC) 16:24.42. 
Men
Hammer throw: 1. T Singh (SER) 63.12m, 2. D Singh (ONGC) 62.27, S Singh (RLY) 61.56m; Shot put: 1. Praveen (SER) 18.76, 2. J Singh (PUN) 18.73m, 3. S Kumar (RLY) 18.09m. Long jump: 1. M Sreeshankar (KER) 8.20m (NR), 2. Jinesh Vo (SER) 7.95m, 3. S Mahabali (HAR) 7.81m; 5000m: 1. M Gavit (GUJ) 14:35.96, 2. A Pal (RLY) 14:36.62, 3. M Singh (SER) 14:37.18. 

