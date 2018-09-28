Doping: Olympic medal-winning triple jumper Will Claye cleared of wrongdoing in clenbuterol case

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye has been cleared of wrongdoing after the US Anti-Doping Agency concluded trace amounts of clenbuterol in a urine sample were likely caused by his consumption of contaminated meat.

"USADA concluded that it was unlikely that the presence of clenbuterol in the athlete's sample resulted from a source other than contaminated meat consumed in Mexico," the Colorado-based body said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Claye, winner of triple jump silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and long jump bronze in 2012, showed the small amounts of banned clenbuterol in an out-of-competition sample provided on August 1.

Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent prohibited at all times under global anti-doping rules.

However, USADA said it had investigated the circumstances of Claye's case, reviewing his whereabouts, dietary habits and lab reports that indicated "very low parts per billion concentrations" of the substance in his sample.

As a result of the finding, Claye will not face a ban. Since the sample was provided out of competition he will not forfeit any competitive results.