Home Sport Other

ICF, Indian Overseas Bank post wins

S Deepak’s hat-trick helped hosts ICF get the better of Central Excise 3-2 in the MP Murugesh Memorial hockey tournament on Wednesday.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

IOB & Southern Railway players in action on Thursday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :S Deepak’s hat-trick helped hosts ICF get the better of Central Excise 3-2 in the MP Murugesh Memorial hockey tournament on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank edged Southern Railway 2-1.
Results: ICF 3 Central Excise 2; Indian Overseas Bank 2 Southern Railway 1.

Inter-school tennis meet

TS Mahalingam & Sons will conduct their first inter-school tennis tournament from October 12-15 at Sri Ramachandra Tennis Academy, PowerPak Tennis Academy and Besant Nagar Club. Players will be divided into three groups. Boys and girls from classes 6th to 8th can take part in the junior individual championship. Children from classes 9th to 12th can participate in the senior event. Team events for juniors and seniors will also be held. Each team will consist of two-four players. Maximum of two entries per school is allowed. Registration will be open to the students in the three categories who have authorisation letter from their respective schools. For details, contact 9884295759.

Dipesh cracks unbeaten fifty

B Dipesh Krishnan’s unbeaten 54 guided Velammal CA A to defeat SBOA Academy by nine wickets in the Velammal ‘Believe Yourself’ U-14 inter-academy tournament.
Brief scores: SBOA Academy 110/7 in 30 ovs lost to Velammal CA A 111/1 in 13.1 ovs (B Dipesh Krishnan 54 n.o, M Mukesh 46); Sachin Cricket Foundation 122/8 in 30 ovs (D Aswath 3/24) lost to Velammal CA B 124/5 in 24.1 ovs (Somesh 3/29).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting