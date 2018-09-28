ICF, Indian Overseas Bank post wins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :S Deepak’s hat-trick helped hosts ICF get the better of Central Excise 3-2 in the MP Murugesh Memorial hockey tournament on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank edged Southern Railway 2-1.

Results: ICF 3 Central Excise 2; Indian Overseas Bank 2 Southern Railway 1.

Inter-school tennis meet

TS Mahalingam & Sons will conduct their first inter-school tennis tournament from October 12-15 at Sri Ramachandra Tennis Academy, PowerPak Tennis Academy and Besant Nagar Club. Players will be divided into three groups. Boys and girls from classes 6th to 8th can take part in the junior individual championship. Children from classes 9th to 12th can participate in the senior event. Team events for juniors and seniors will also be held. Each team will consist of two-four players. Maximum of two entries per school is allowed. Registration will be open to the students in the three categories who have authorisation letter from their respective schools. For details, contact 9884295759.

Dipesh cracks unbeaten fifty

B Dipesh Krishnan’s unbeaten 54 guided Velammal CA A to defeat SBOA Academy by nine wickets in the Velammal ‘Believe Yourself’ U-14 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores: SBOA Academy 110/7 in 30 ovs lost to Velammal CA A 111/1 in 13.1 ovs (B Dipesh Krishnan 54 n.o, M Mukesh 46); Sachin Cricket Foundation 122/8 in 30 ovs (D Aswath 3/24) lost to Velammal CA B 124/5 in 24.1 ovs (Somesh 3/29).