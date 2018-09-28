Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur moves into Top-10 in Taiwan Masters

Published: 28th September 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Kapur. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHINESE TAIPEI: Indian golfer Shiv Kapur traded four birdies with five bogeys to card one-over 73, pushing him up into top-10 after the second round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters here on Friday.

On a wind-swept day when scoring was tough, Kapur was the best Indian with a two-day total of even par 144 at Tied-ninth.

The halfway cut was set at four-over-par 148 with a total of 53 players, including one local amateur, advancing to the next two rounds.

Among other Indians Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) and Jeev Milkha Singh (73) were Tied-16th at 1-over 145, while SSP Chawrasia, who was fifth after first round, shot 76 and slipped to T-24th.

The only other Indian to make the cut was Shubhankar Sharma (74-74) , who was T-46th.

The Indians missing the cut were Chiragh Kumar (75-74), Khalin Joshi (77-74), S Chikkarangappa (75-76) and Rashid Khan (77-75), Viraj Madappa (73-80) and Honey Baisoya (76-77).

Adilson Da Silva of Brazil renewed his love affair with the Tamsui course after carding a two-under-par 70 to grab a share of the halfway lead.

Silva fired four birdies against two bogeys under blustery conditions to take his place atop the leaderboard alongside Australian Maverick Antcliff (72), South African Justin Harding (73) and Lionel Weber (73) of France.

The quartet leads by one shot on three-under-par 141 total in the USD 850,000 Asian Tour event held at its traditional home at the fabled Taiwan Golf and Country Club, which is celebrating its centennial year in 2018.

Korea's Heungchol Joo produced the highlight of the day when he stuck an ace on the par-three eighth hole after hitting a four-iron from 172 metres.

It was the second time he sank a hole-in-one during a professional tournament.

Local veterans Lin Wen-tang and Tsai Chi-huang signed for respective rounds of 72 and 71 to share fifth place with Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (72).

