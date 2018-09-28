Home Sport Other

Korea Open: Saina Nehwal loses to Okuhara after squandering four match points

The fifth-seeded Indian squandered four match points to go down 21-15 15-21 20-22 to the third-seeded Okuhara in a match that lasted almost an hour.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SEOUL: Saina Nehwal went down fighting against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the quarterfinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the Korea Open World Tour Super 500 tournament here Friday.

The fifth-seeded Indian squandered four match points to go down 21-15 15-21 20-22 to the third-seeded Okuhara in a match that lasted almost an hour.

It was Saina's third successive defeat to the Japanese.

Going into the match with an overall 6-3 head-to-head count against Okuhara, Saina took time to get into the groove as Okuhra led 3-0 early on.

The Indian slowly clawed back at 6-6 before grabbing a slender 11-10 advantage at the first break.

After the interval, Saina continued to move ahead and reeled off five straight points at 15-12 to gain eight game points and soon pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Okuhara again opened a 4-1 lead.

She made it 6-6 but the Japanese broke off at 8-8 to make it 14-9 and then made rapid progress to roar back into the contest.

Saina stepped up in the decider, managing a 4-1 lead this time but Okuhara kept snapping at her heels, reducing the margin to 10-11 at the breather.

After the break, Saina produced five points on the trot to make it 16-10 and then grabbed four match points at 20-16.

But the Japanese dynamo showed her fighting spirit as she reeled off six points on the trot to surpass Saina and seal the match.

Saina had reached the final of the Indonesia Masters in January and the only tournament she won this year was the Commonwealth Games in April, beating compatriot P V Sindhu in the final at Gold Coast.

She also won a bronze at the 18th Asian Games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Korea Open Saina Nehwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai