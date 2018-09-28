Home Sport Other

Mary Kom to lead Indian challenge at AIBA women's world championship

Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom will be aiming for her sixth gold at the event, which is being held in India for the first time since 2006.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:56 PM

Indian boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five-time champion M C Mary Kom (48kg) will be the spearhead of a 10-strong Indian team named Friday for the AIBA women's world boxing championships, scheduled to be held here from November 15 to 24.

Pinky Jangra (51kg), Manisha (54kg), Sonia (57kg), L Sarita Devi (60kg), Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg) are the other members of the squad.

Mary Kom, Lovlina, Sarita, Baghyabati and Simranjit made it to the squad on the basis of their fine performances in the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championships Poland and the 32nd Ahmet Comert Tournament in Turkey.

Mary had won a gold at the Poland meet early this month while Lovlina and five-time Asian Champion and a former world champion Sarita claimed a bronze each in their categories.

Similarly, Simran won a gold in Turkey along with Bagyabati, who was also adjudged the best boxer.

But the rest of the boxers were picked on the basis of trials held Friday.

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki defeated Ritu Grewal, while Manisha defeated Meena Kumari Devi, a silver-medallist in Turkey.

Youth world champion Shashi Chopra was a strong contender against Sonia in 57kg but the latter prevailed because of her depth of experience.

The 2006 championship remains the best for the country in terms of performance.

India had topped the medal tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Indian Team for World Championhsip: M C Mary Kom (48Kg), Pinky Jangra (51Kg), Manisha (54Kg), Sonia Lather (57Kg), L Sarita Devi (60Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69Kg), Saweety Boora (75Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81Kg), Seema Poonia (+81Kg).

