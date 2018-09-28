Upbeat Nikhil ready to make up for lost time 

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CHENNAI : IT was in the 2016-17 season that Nikhil Poojari made heads turn with his impressive displays for East Bengal in the I-League. His performances saw him make the U-23 national team for the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in Qatar in July. A national call-up was not too far away as Stephen Constantine played him in the Tri-Nation tournament.

Things got even better for the winger as he started the following season with a silverware as the Kolkata giants emerged victorious in the Calcutta Football League. But then disaster struck. In a pre-season match against Bengaluru FC, he injured his left knee. “It was October 25. I came off and did not think too much about it. But then MRI scans revealed an anterior cruciate ligament tear. I was afraid that my career was over. I had just started,” Nikhil recalled.

“Being a youngster it was a lot to handle at that time. It seemed like people forgot about me. Renowned surgeon Dr Anant Joshi operated on me. I came back to Mumbai and stayed at home with my mother. It was tough. I had doubts whether I could ever step foot on a football pitch again.”

The 23-year-old is indebted to Constantine and the India backroom staff for their help in his road to recovery. “Camp was being held in Mumbai. The coach asked me to come and physiotherapist Gigy George and sports scientist Danny Deigan assessed me. I was even called to the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for my rehabilitation where I was given a proper program. I also have to thank East Bengal for not cancelling my contract and making sure I got paid every month. Because of them, I did not face any financial difficulty.”

After he made a full recovery, he was snapped up by FC Pune City ahead of the new ISL season. Coach Miguel Angel Portugal is also an admirer. “Pune were interested in me since I made my national team bow. They kept in touch even during my injury and they did not turn their back on me. The coach said he saw me play during the U-23 qualifiers and liked my style. All these things gave me the courage and desire to come out of the phase a better player as well as a more confident man.”

Nikhil also scored his first goal for the country against Maldives in the SAFF Cup and was a livewire during the course of the tournament. When asked whether making the AFC Asian Cup squad is the aim, Nikhil elaborates, “Yes, that is the goal. After missing out on what I love doing for almost a year, I just want to play as many matches as possible for Pune and ensure we make the play-offs this year. The rest will fall into place.”

