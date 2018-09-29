Camp new for medal hopes

TN Vimal Sankar By

BHUBANESWAR : The growth and success rate of Indian athletes after the Asian Championship in 2017 has been impressive. The number of medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games is a testament to that. More interesting has been the rise of a young crop of athletes such as Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra. Suddenly, there is a belief that Indian athletes can finally end their no-show at the biggest event of all, the Olympics.

While athletes from the country have been trying to bag a medal at the quadrennial event, a lot of issues like lack of ability, proper guidance and facilities have let them down. But there is good news for those aiming to break the duck. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to launch a programme wherein select athletes, who they feel are capable of winning an Olympic medal, will be given individual attention. They will be allowed to train at their respective states, away from the national camp with others.

“This is in the initial stage. But we are focussed on the 2020 Olympics. For example, athletes like M Sreeshankar will be given all facilities like a gym and a foreign coach so that they can continue studying and focussing on the sport. That way, we will also know what they are up to,” top sources in the AFI told Express. “It’s not like they won’t be part of the camp. What we are setting up at various places are also like national camps. It’s just that a little more individual attention will be given, which can prove vital in the future.”

Last year, athletes like Muhammed Anas and some others had left the national camp citing various reasons. And the 400m star believes this initiative can be very helpful. “Before the start of the season, it will help us concentrate more. But I don’t know what will happen once we start travelling for international events,” he said.

Sources also said that for group events like relay, the entire contingent will be a part of the new setup. “We have very few individual medal prospects like Sreeshankar, Neeraj and Tajinder. So those are the ones who will get individual attention.”

While this seems to be a great initiative, the amount of money required to implement the plan will be huge. But the AFI believes the government will support them, since an Olympic medal will make a big difference in the future. “We have already spent so much for the CWG and Asian Games. And we have got the results. This batch is very special. And we need to give them the best facilities and guidance so that we can get a medal.”

Avinash raises national bar

Services’ Avinash Sabale went past one of the oldest records in Indian athletics by breaking the 8 minute 30 second mark in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. The 24-year-old athlete went past Gopal Saini’s 37-year mark of 8:30.88 by clocking 8:29.88.

