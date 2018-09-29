Home Sport Other

Parents double up as coaches at Asian Junior squash meet

Participants at the Asian Junior Squash Championships on Friday. Parents taking videos for their kids to review their performance is common | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : “PLAY a bit behind,” one coach says to his ward on Court No 1. “Don’t stay behind all the time,” another bellows to his ward on Court No 2. A mental trainer is watching the action unfold on Court No 3. Her ward is winning so she feels there is no need to shoot instructions. She is anyway preoccupied, holding a middle-end smartphone to record the match. In Court No 4 — another of the non-showpiece courts at the Indian Squash Academy — an under-17 player is patiently listening as his coach takes him through an ad-hoc lesson in how to transition from defence to attack. 

Just one thing. The coaches and trainers? They are all parents of age-group kids who are representing India at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Chennai. Even though there were instances of actual trainers (including national coach Cyrus Poncha) coaching players, more than a few parents did the talking.

Ghanshyam Singh, father of Yoshna, current under-17 national champion, says why it is like this. “You cannot strictly call me a coach but I have ‘coached’ her for the last 5-6 years. She does have an actual one (Abhinav Sinha) but his input is more remote. Sometimes, it’s not possible for coaches to always accompany their players so this isn’t something new. One of the father or mother is always there,” Ghanshyam tells Express.

Swetha Parakh, Tanaya’s (an under-19 player) mother is another parent to have made the journey. “I possibly can’t talk to my daughter about the necessary technique because I have never played the game. But what I do tell her is how to approach the sport from a mental standpoint.” She also takes videos of her daughter’s matches so that ‘Tanaya can watch it to know where all she made mistakes’. 

It’s almost always like this at the age-group level. One reason is the scarcity of coaches, according to Ritwik Bhattacharya, a former India player and current coach. “We don’t have that many coaches in India so this is not something new. Eight of my wards are here and six of them have come with parents. At the junior nationals, if there are 600 players, there will be 1200 parents (laughs). We can keep talking about the why aspect. First, there really isn’t a centralised academy like what (P) Gopichand did for badminton. Most kids who picked the game invariably did it after seeing their parents play so they automatically become their first coaches. Even when they transition and play under a full-time coach, most of them travel with their parents only.” 

Himanshu Parekh, Aryan’s (under-19) father, understands where Bhattacharya is coming from. “In the earlier days, when I used to be his sparring partner, I would mimic his potential opponents to give him a taste of what he could expect.“If Player X was adept at drops, I would play drops. If Player Y used to engage in long rallies, I would do the same. Of course, those days are long gone but I still spar with him now and then.”swaroop@newindianexpress.com

