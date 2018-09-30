Home Sport Other

In pursuit of greatness, #bobstyle clicking on and off field 

The Asian Games gold medallist is the biggest star at the ongoing National Open Athletics Championship. But he does not have the slightest of attitude.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With stiff eyebrows and a twirled up handlebar moustache, Arpinder Singh always looks as if he is angry about something. It’s only when he starts talking does one realise how down to earth the triple jumper is. The Asian Games gold medallist is the biggest star at the ongoing National Open Athletics Championship. But he does not have the slightest of attitude.

Once established, it is common for athletes to hire PR agencies to take care of their commitments and social media activities so that they can concentrate on the sport. But Arpinder handles these things on his own. He feels everybody should enjoy life and work hard at the same time.

Off the track, the 25-year-old keeps himself busy with social media. Scrolling through his Instagram page, it becomes evident that he is quite a fanatic. #bobstyle is a common tag in almost all of his posts. “I have a thing for social media and Instagram in particular. I like clicking photos and there isn’t much to do in Thiruvananthapuram. Saturday evening and Sundays are usually for rest. When free, I do some photo shoots. When I was training in London, people used to say that I have a certain style. And my nickname is Bobby. That’s why I keep using #bobstyle. But it’s not like I am into modelling. Although If I get a chance, I will take it.” 

Fun apart, social media is a tool for communication. At the IAAF Continental Cup, where he became the first Indian to win a medal, he got a chance to interact with Christian Taylor, the reigning Olympic and world champ. “I spoke to Taylor, we connected using Instagram. When I put up a photo of mine from the inter-state championship, he commented on it. It was a big motivation. Instagram has helped me connect with people.”

Arpinder also learnt an important lesson from Taylor. “Watching him I learnt how to remain humble. There were kids approaching him for photos during training and he was obliging. That was nice to see.” 
Arpinder’s coach Jayakumar says he is one of the most humble athletes. “Usually, when people win, they tend to change. He is different. If I tell him he is doing something wrong, he tries and corrects himself,” he said.

At next year’s World Championship, hopes will be high on Arpinder. He has no plans to change his routine and feels training under Jayakumar in Thiruvananthapuram is the way to go. “When you are jumping 17.10 or 17.20, you will be in the top eight, but that’s not enough to win medals. I look at videos of the best jumpers and try to understand what they are doing. Jayakumar sir is the best person to help me out. I am going to train there for a while because there is no distraction. In Patiala, there are lots of family functions. I do miss my family. But you need to be clear on what you want to do. Focus and work towards it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arpinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead