Home Sport Other

Ban players who fudge age: Pullela Gopichand

Former India coach Vimal Kumar, who guided Saina Nehwal to the world No. 1 position and the All England Championship final in 2015, however, feels banning the players will be unfair.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand believes the Badminton Association of India (BAI) should ban players who indulge in age-fudging as "examples" need to be made of wrongdoers for any tangible change.

"I think you need to have firm decisions and strong examples to ensure that age fudging which is a big menace should stop, so there should be a ban on the players," Gopichand told PTI.

Age-fudging has been a big problem in Indian sports with some associations such as the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) handing out bans on players found guilty.

Former India coach Vimal Kumar, who guided Saina Nehwal to the world No. 1 position and the All England Championship final in 2015, however, feels banning the players will be unfair.

"Banning a player for 2-3 years is not right because suspending them will kill a talent," he said.

"If a player is found over-aged in U-15, U-17 or U-19 and you find ample evidence that they have done the manipulation, then the punishment could be that you make it clear that you can't play in any age category tournaments and only play in seniors."

In 2016, some badminton players had come under the scanner with the Sports Integrity Unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation submitting a report to the BAI saying that four junior players had altered their age records.

In December last year, a group of 37 parents of budding shuttlers moved the Karnataka High Court, asking for a directive to BAI to implement a policy for detecting and eliminating age fraud from the sport.

The BAI, on its part, deactivated the IDs of players who were found carrying two different birth certificates and asked them to undergo medical examination and submit the reports.

"We have scrutinised the current list of players and those who were found to have two certificates have been issued fresh IDs after considering the higher age document," BAI Secretary General Ajay Singhania said.

"Also, we have directed the players, who have not registered their birth certificate within a year of birth, to get tested in a govt hospital and submit documents. They can't participate in any tournament till they furnish the documents."

Singhania said the issue of age-fudging and the quantum of punishment will come up during the selection committee meeting after the General Elections.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma is an active politician and will be busy with commitments for his party, the ruling BJP.

"We will be taking up this issue and decide the punishment during the selection meeting for junior and senior. It is likely to be held after election," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pullela Gopichand Badminton Association of India Age-fudging Saina Nehwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp