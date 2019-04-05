Home Sport Other

Dogra’s 180 helps DSS Club thrash Aruna CC

 Riding on Paras Dogra’s 180, DSS Club thrashed Aruna CC by 201 runs in a TNCA second division Elite Group match.

Published: 05th April 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Paras Dogra’s 180, DSS Club thrashed Aruna CC by 201 runs in a TNCA second division Elite Group match. Batting first, DSS Club posted 391/5 in their 50 overs with the help of Dogra’s knock.  Senthil Nathan (75) and J Suresh Kumar (54 no) hit half-centuries. In reply, Aruna CC were bowled out for 190. Prashant Chopra top-scored (60) for the chasing side. M Sathyaraj was the pick of the bowlers for DSS Club with three wickets.

Division II Elite: Southern Railway Institute 191/7 in 50 ovs (P Hari Raj 48, P Prashanth 43 n.o) lost to Parry’s Sports & Recreation Club 193/2 in 37 ovs (Sheldon Jackson 100 n.o, V Dinesh Kumar 54). Swaraj CC 193/8 in 50 ovs (Sachin Baby 50, AVR Rathnam 40, Sunny Singh 31, S Ashwath 4/25) lost to AG’s Office RC 196/8 in 44.3 ovs (Avi Barot 60, Vijai Bharath Ram 39, Sachin Baby 3/20). DSS Club 391/5 in 50 ovs (Paras Dogra 180, S Senthil Nathan 75, J Suresh Kumar 54 n.o, Daryl Ferrario 30) bt Aruna CC 190 in 49.1 ovs (Prashant Chopra 60, B Surya 36, M Sathyaraj 3/28).

Summer cricket camp
Maruthi Cricket Academy will conduct a summer camp for boys and girls up to the age of 19 at DG Vaishnava College April 14 to May 30. For details, contact Mohan at 9841458830 and 9600155551.

Villupuram DCA league
K Thirunavukkarasu’s five-wicket haul helped Vikaravandi CC beat SK XI in a Division I match of the

Villupuram DCA league.
Division I: SK XI 143 in 26.1 ovs (Udhyan 27, Vijayaprakash 26, K Thirunavukkarasu 5/34, R Shanmugam 3/44) lost to Vikaravandi CC 144/5 in 23.2 ovs (J Slimbarasan 48, R.Anbu 45). Division II: Mahaveer CA 185 in 24.5 ovs (M Kumerasan 92 n.o, B Mathan Raj 36) bt Ammu CC 123 in 20.2 ovs (V Anbu 28, T Periyannasamy 25, A Annadurai 3/27). SG CC 185/8 in 25 ovs (Jayaprakash 53, S Thirupatrhi 48, K Sathiyaraj 28, K Vijayakumar 4/29) bt New Star CC 124 in 20 ovs (M Ameeth Basha 27, R Rajesh Kumar 25 n.o, MK Stalin 3/39). Division III: TVS CC 123/8 in 25 ovs (D Sathish 38, K Md Apsal 4/21 ) lost to Power CC 124/2 in 17.3 ovs (L Karthikeyan 50, A.Vijayaraj 25 n.o.). Suriya Polytechnic 155/7 in 25 ovs (J Arunkumar 56, V Vadakasi 29) bt LMCC 130 in 22.4 ovs (S Sivabalab 26, S Dinakaran 5/24).

Brindhavan CC win
A Arif’s 82 not out came in handy for Brindhavan CC to beat Gurunanank Combines by eight wickets in the Kanchipuram District Cricket Association-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament.
Brief scores: Seshadhri Memorial CC 142/7 in 20 ovs (KS Rohit Narayanan 49, L Vignesh 45, TK Janakiraman 3/19, RS Murali Mohan 3/25) lost to Garnet CC 143/5 in 19.3 ovs (RS Murali Mohan 35, Adithya Varadharajan 30, Aamir Khan 3/31). MoM: RS Murali Mohan. Springfield CC 132/5 in 19 ovs (Abhinav Sundar 64 n.o, Lakshmi Narayanan 4/13) lost to Prahalad CC 133/7 in 18.3 ovs (G Vignesh 42 n.o, NP Balaji 40, Sivakumar 3/32). MoM: G Vignesh. Gurunanak Combines 140/4 in 20 ovs (Deivasigamani 43, Reegan Udayakumar 42, Aashish Kumar 3/19) lost to Brindhavan CC 143/2 in 17.2 ovs (A Aarif 82 n.o, Vijay Anand 34). MoM: A Aarif. Asiatic Cricket Academy 144/7 in 20 ovs (Siddarth Sharma 45, Sounder 32 n.o, Davidson Alvin Nishanth 3/10) lost to Sumangali Homes 145/9 in 19.3 ovs (S Babu 47, Senthil Kumar 4/21). MoM: S Babu.

