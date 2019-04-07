Home Sport Other

Indian swimmer Kushagra achieves B cut for Olympics 2020

The B timing for men's 800m freestyle for World Championship 2019 is 08:10.91 and Tokyo Olympics is 08:08.54.

swimming

NEW DELHI: Indian swimmer Kushagra Rawat made the B standard for the FINA World Championships this year and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clocking 08.07.99 in the 800m freestyle category at the Speedo Thailand Age Group Championships at Bangkok.

Kushagra also made the B cut for the World Championships in the 400m FS with a time of 03:56.10.

The B Cut qualifying time for the World Championships is 03.56.14.

"Your aim must be high, do your efforts accordingly, you will get your goal nearby," said Kushagra, who trains at the SAI Glenmark TIDM programme which is based out of the Dr SPM Swimming Complex here.

One Swimmer can qualify for individual events at the FINA World Championships in South Korea with a B Time Standard provided no swimmers achieve the A time standard in that event and they are the fastest B Time Standard.

Head Coach of SGTIDM Program, Partha Pratim Majumder praised Kushagra, saying: "This performance reflects that we are moving in the right direction towards our 'Mission Olympic Podium 2020/2024' with his sincere training efforts.

"We developed specific long term programmes for him to ensure steady progression and motivated him and his family regularly.

"Our Coaching staff constantly monitored him and ensured he remains focussed. We thank SAI and GAF for all the support."

Technical Director Carles Subirana said Kushagra has a promising future ahead.

"Kushagra's sports career begins now. He has a very promising future. He is a very disciplined and fighter swimmer, essential qualities in a good sportsman.

"Now we will raise the bar a little higher so that he can start to enjoy elite international swimming."

The SGTIDM programme was set up in 2016 wherein the Sports Authority of India and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation partnered with a vision to develop Indian swimmers for podium finishes at global aquatic meets like the Olympics.

Kushagra joined the academy in 2016 wherein his best time in the 800 FS 08.49.24. He shed around 42 seconds in three years to become the fastest in India.

