Home Sport Other

Hockey camp begins at Bengaluru sans head coach

 The senior men’s national hockey camp will begin at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru on Monday, but without their chief coach.

Published: 08th April 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Graham Reid was set to take over but the sports ministry objected the move

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior men’s national hockey camp will begin at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru on Monday, but without their chief coach.

Hockey India (HI) named 60 players for the camp on Sunday, even as uncertainty remains over appointment of the chief coach. The camp will go on till May 5, and the probables will be pruned down to 33 next Saturday after a selection trial.

Australian Graham Reid was set to take on the role before the sports ministry reportedly took an objection to his high salary. It was learned that the ministry took an exception to the $15,000 (`10.40 lakh) per month salary that was proposed by HI. The issue is pending with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. 

HI secretary general Rajinder Singh confirmed to this newspaper that the proposal to appoint Reid is still pending with the ministry. “We’ve finalised the name and forwarded it to the sports ministry, which will decide the appointment.”

The team has been without a full-time coach since January, after the sacking of Harendra Singh. High performance director David John served as interim coach during the recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where India finished second. They lost the final 2-4 via shootout to Korea, in Ipoh. HI CEO Elena Norman, however, believes that the absence of a chief coach will not affect team’s preparations. “The camp will go ahead as scheduled. Chief coach was not there at the last camp, and there was no problem,” she told this newspaper.

Speaking on the delay in appointment and the ministry’s objection, Norman said that there are no issues that can’t be resolved. “I am sure that the chief coach will be appointed shortly. We don’t expect any delays.”

She, though, emphasised that the name for the post had yet not been finalised. “We expect an appointment soon. There were 15 candidates in the fray. The best were shortlisted, and we’ll make an announcement shortly.”

Former India striker Shivendra Singh is the newest support-staff addition for the camp. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India hockey Sports Authority of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp