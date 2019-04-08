Home Sport Other

Naushad cracks double hundred as MCC bag five points

Naushad Shafi Shaikh’s unbeaten 215 helped MCC post 427 and draw the match against Jolly Rovers on the final day of the TNCA Senior Division league at the IIT-Chemplast grounds.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naushad Shafi Shaikh’s unbeaten 215 helped MCC post 427 and draw the match against Jolly Rovers on the final day of the TNCA Senior Division league at the IIT-Chemplast grounds. Jolly Rovers bagged a lead of 107 runs and by virtue of it also gained five points.

Naushad Shafi Shaikh

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 248 & 120/2 in 35 ovs drew with Grand Slam 398/9 decl in 107.1 ovs(V Ganga Sridhar Raju 148, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 38, Bhargav Merai 78, Abhishek Tanwar 40; NS Chaturved 4/25). Points: Grand Slam 5 (37);  MRC A 2 (26). At IIT- Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 534/7 decl drew with MCC 427 in 128.1 ovs (Manav Parakh 52, S Suresh Kumar 48, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 215 n.o; DT Chandrasekar 5/144, R Sonu  Yadav 3/104). Points: Rovers 5 (37); MCC 2 (22). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson 531 drew with Alwarpet 362/5 in 126 ovs (Jiwan Jot Singh 144, Manprit Juneja 43, K Vishal Vaidhya 108 n.o). Points: Nelson 3 (28); Alwarpet 3 (36). At TI-Murugappa: Young Stars 471/5 decl drew with TI Cycles 342/6 in 126 ovs (Kunal Chandela 208, S Aravind 38). Points: Young Stars 3 (36); Cycles 3 (21). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 396 drew with  Globe Trotters 295/7 in 133 ovs (K Mukunth 38, Sumant Jain 60, S Aniruda 52; Maan K Bafna 3/68). Points: Pistons 3 (23); Trotters 3 (27).

TNTTA gets stay order
AV Vidyasagar, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA), has secured a stay over rival faction’s registration of the body under the Tamil Nadu societies act. “Madras High Court has stayed the parallel registration of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association done by erstwhile ex-treasurer J Selvakumar after his group lost the elections last May, which was conducted by high-court-appointed observer Justice S Rajeswaran.

“TNTTA had argued before the judge that it was a legal body registered under Section 25 of Companies Act, two decades back. Also, the court has granted interim stay of the amended clause of TTFI regarding arbitration, and the illegal disaffiliation of TNTTA by TTFI until further orders.”

Summer cricket camp
The Harrington Cricket Academy will organise a summer cricket coaching camp for boys (8 to 25 years) at Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sholinganallur. The camp will be held from April 23 to May 30. For further information, contact: 9384610083/9444012725.

Chess tournament
Krishnagiri District Chess Association will organise the 32nd Tamil Nadu State under-13 open and girls chess championship, at Adhiyamaan College of Engineering, Hosur from April 19 to 23. 
The entry fee should be routed through the respective district association. Entries close on April 13. For details, contact: 9790080430. E-mail: kgichess@gmail.com.

