Home Sport Other

Hockey: Graham Reid ready to write fresh chapter in India

Experienced Australian’s versatility and nose for game will be tested as he takes over as head coach of men’s hockey team

Published: 09th April 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Graham Reid. (File Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Graham Reid is a versatile man who likes a challenge or two. One casual scroll through his LinkedIn profile reveals as much. “Graham has enjoyed a raft of differentiating experiences during his 30-year career, including world’s best high-performance and elite sport...” it says. He’s also not just a sport man. He has worked “in and around industries such as oil and gas, mining, credit insurance, stockbroking, manufacturing, wholesaling, retail, SEO, SEM and many more.”

But his next job — coach of the Indian men’s national hockey team — could be his most challenging. As soon as Hockey India (HI) announced that Reid would be taking over, the jokes started flowing in. “How long before he is sacked,” one poster asked on social media. Even if the Australian was tipped for the role since February, a slight delay had another poster worried. “Hopefully, he will join the team before HI fires him.”

A perception like that exists because the former midfielder, who coached Australia to multiple titles from 2014 to 2016, becomes the 26th India head coach in 25 years; one coach roughly every 350 days. Nevertheless, the 48-year-old, whose contract is till December 2020, is looking forward to the new chapter. “It’s an honour and a privilege,” an HI release quoted him as saying. “No other country has a history in this sport that can compare to India...”    

Simon Orchard, one of Reid’s wards during his time with the Kookaburras, said he knows the game pretty well. “He’s a got a strong analytical mind, his system and structures are sound.” Orchard, who was in the team when they failed to get out of the group stages at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said a lot of factors went into that disappointment “(...) he had to take a decision whether to change the way we play or stick to what we know,” after Ric Charlesworth quit after leading them to the World Cup in 2014. “He chose to recreate a brand of hockey that was synonymous with him. He had inherited a brand of hockey that was successful for so long and he tried to put some subtle changes to it but unfortunately by the time we got to the Olympics (...) teams worked out how to combat our style.”  

The 32-year-old also mentioned that Reid likes to dabble with off the field stuff like psychology. “(...) learning about one another, trying to know each other... we tried hard to get out of our comfort zones but that didn’t rub some people the right way and he lost a couple of players along the way. Graham probably lacked a little bit of authority in delivering his message.”

Reid’s first big assignment will be guiding the team to the two-legged Olympic qualifiers at the Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar in June. Orchard feels that it will come down to what school Reid will adopt with the Olympics next year. “Does he change everything and put the Indian boys out of their comfort zone to the point where they start thinking, ‘is this the right guy for the job because he is doing things that we never had to do’. Or does he say, ‘look, I like what I have got. We just keep playing the way you have been and hope we get success that way.’”

Sjoerd Marijne tried the former and was sacked within a year. Harendra Singh tried the latter and was sacked within a year. Which path will Reid pick?

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graham Reid Hockey India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp