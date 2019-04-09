Syndicate Bank suffer loss against Garnet CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Pavan’s 78, Garnet CC defeated Syndicate Bank by 29 runs in the KDCA- Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Garnet CC 190/3 in 20 ovs (Pavan 78, Adithya Varadharajan 37, P Arumugam 59 n.o, Francis Frankfort 3/35) bt Syndicate Bank 161/4 in 20 ovs (Purushothaman 66, M Santosh Kumar 38, Francis Frankfort 30). MoM: Pavan. GE T&D India S&RC 147/7 in 20 ovs (B Ashwin 55, N Premkumar 30, Manikandan 3/30, Muthu 3/34) lost to Krishnaraj RC 148/6 in 18.1 ovs (Manikandan 70, S Prabhu 30, Ashwin 3/30). MoM: Manikandan. Venugopal CC 161/5 in 16 ovs (Girish Prabhu 86, B Avinash 44, Khaja 3/9) bt S Rly Institute TBM 87/8 in 16 ovs (Khaja 30, M Pradeep Kumar 4/25). MoM: Girish Prabhu.Mani Memorial CC 117/9 in 20 ovs (Sunil Raj 33, S Aravind 4/12, Prasanna Venkatesh 3/34) lost to Jai CC 118/2 in 17.2 ovs (S Parameswaran 37 n.o, S Ashwin Balaji 33). MoM: Prasanna Venkatesh.

Jagmeet bags crown

Third seed Jagmeet Kaur Grewal beat Kundana Sree Bandaru 6-3, 6-1 in the girls final of the TVS-ITF World Tennis Tour junior championship, held in Madurai.

Final results: Boys: Qamar Fardeen bt Boopathy Sakthivel 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Girls: Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Kundana Sree Bandaru 6-3, 6-1.

YSCA Trophy

The 50th All-India YSCA Trophy will be conducted from May 1. The tournament is open to clubs affiliated to TNCA, business houses, banks, financial institutions, companies and educational institutions and clubs from all over the country. Entries close on April 22 at 6pm. For details, contact 9841027353.

Sumer cricket camp

India Pistons Cricket Academy will conduct it’s summer coaching camp at CPT-IPL grounds, Adyar, from April 14 to May 25. The camp will held from 6.30am to 8.30am. Contact 6381070166, 7299248911.

Club tennis championship

Ransa Sports Club ‘A’ reached the ‘A’ Zone final of the SANMAR–TNTA Chennai City Club League Championship. They upset Besant Nagar Club ‘A’ 2-1. Holders Madras Cricket Club ‘A’ took an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Cosmopolitan Club to reach the final for the seventh time in a row.