Out of the Woods: Tiger wins Augusta Masters

November 2009

Then 33-year-old suffers an accident while driving in the early hours of morning. Subsequently, details emerge of Woods’ affairs with multiple women.

April 2010

Returns to the course with a fourth-place finish at the Masters. Meanwhile, wife Elin Nordegren completes their divorce. Also loses his status as No 1-ranked golfer after 281 straight weeks in October.

June 2011

Injuries begin to pile up as he announces that he will miss the US Open thanks to issues in knee as well as Achilles tendon. Slips below top 50 in the world rankings later.

March 2012

Wins first PGA Tour title in 30 months at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before regaining No 1 ranking at the start of 2013. That impressive performance brings plenty of buzz.

March 2014

The injuries, though, mean he has to pick and choose events. Again goes under the knife, this time a back operation for a pinched nerve.

December 2015

After a trio of missed cuts in Majors, ranking slips to below 250. Announces he will have a third microdiscectomy surgery, a procedure to remove bone around pinched nerve.

May 2017

Arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after being found asleep at the wheel. In a statement, he claims it was due to an unexpected reaction to medications.

October 2017

Pleads guilty to reckless driving. He avoided DUI charges as part of the agreement. In the preceding few months, he had also said he was receiving professional help for back pain and a sleep disorder.



July 2018

After getting back on course in December, finishes T6 at the PGA Championship. Follows that performance with a win at the Tour Championship, his first victory in five years.

April 2019

Rolls back the clock with a sensational 13-under to win his fifth Masters title.