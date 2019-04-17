Home Sport Other

Nirmal bowls Coimbatore to big victory in TNCA inter-district under- 19 tournament

P Nirmal Kumar’s 6/10 helped Coimbatore thrash Tirupur by an innings and 182 runs on the final day of the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-district under- 19 tournament.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Tirupur 81 in 37.5 ovs & 69 in 27.5 ovs (Aditya Kumar Gaurav 3/15, P Nirmal Kumar 6/10) lost to Coimbatore 332/7 decl in 85 ovs (C Sathyanarayanan 88, ND Hari Shankar 182; B Iyappan 4/100). Thiruvallur 170 in 55.5 ovs & 175/2 decl in 33 ovs (R Vivek 53 n.o, R Ram Arvindh 80) bt Vellore 88 & 133 in 37.1 ovs (S Aravind 3/35). Tirunelveli 73 in 28.3 ovs & 108 in 28.4 ovs (G Aravindh 3/19, SJ Krithick 4/25) lost to Salem 233 in 66.3 ovs (Vinit N Lakhani 48, SJ Krithick 64; M Gowtham 5/11). Kancheepuram 390/7 decl in 76.5 ovs & 114/4 in 18 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 53; S Abinash 3/16) drew with Nagapattinam 206 in 55.1 ovs (D Rahul 79; P Shyam Ganesh 4/32). (Kancheepuram won on first innings lead).

Eight share lead

Eight players share the lead with five points each at the end of the fifth round of the 6th SCS FIDE-rated chess meet, organised by Sivakasi Chess Sparklers, at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College. While the top seed P Shyam Nikhil had an easy win, second seeded IM A Ra Harikrishnan of Chennai lost to B Selvamurugan of Madurai. Third seed IM BT Muralikrishnan of Southern Railway settled for a draw against S Suganthan of Tirunelveli.

Athletics camp

About 524 athletes from various states at school and college level are undergoing the St Joseph’s Group of Institutions 19th summer athletics coaching camp. All the athletes have been given free boarding and lodging for the 15-day camp. Those who win the competition will get a scholarship to pay their college and school fees.

Nirmal Kumar

