Sai Kishore fifer propels Brindhavan

Sivakumar and Motinath defeated the pair of Shyam and Dr Achutha Rao 3-0 in the opening round of the Padmashree MHP Rao Memorial Open doubles snooker tournament.

R Sai Kishore | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 5 for 18 paved the way for Brindhavan CC to defeat Prahlad CC by seven wickets in the quarterfinals of the Kanchipuram DCA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Q/Fs: Prahalad CC 110/7 in 20 ovs (S. Prasanna Venkatesh 37, R Sai Kishore 5/18, S Santhosh Shiv 3/19) lost to Brindhavan CC 111/3 in 15.5 ovs (A Aarif 49, S Santhosh Shiv 35). MoM: R Sai Kishore. Friends XI (TBM) 164/6 in 20 ovs (K Varun Kumar 44, M Raja 35, Dipen 30, P Arun 3/29, P Subash 3/31) bt Sumangali Homes 140/6 in 20 ovs (P Arun 34, Pradeep Kumar 35, SP Raghuram 3/28, Govind Sharma 3/33). MoM: K Varun Kumar.

Sivakumar & Motinath win
Results: Round 1: Sivakumar E/Motinath bt Dr Achutha Rao/Shyam 3–0; Abdul Khader/Naresh bt Soumini Srinivas/Srinivas 3–1; Dhyan/Madhan bt Sathish Kumar VR/Saravanan 3–1.

Tharakesh in final
Top seed Tharakesh Ashokar earned a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Pragatheesh S in the boys U-18 semis of the Scooldudes-Non Ranking tennis tournament for U-18 boys and girls, being held at MPTA-KTC courts.

Sai Kishore Brindhavan CC

