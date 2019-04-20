Home Sport Other

Torch bearers at Asian Athletics Championships

By Express News Service

Other than the 4x400m relay teams, here are some of India’s other medal hopefuls...

Jinson Johnson (800m)
Asian Games gold winner in 1500m, he will hope to better the silver he won in 800m in Indonesia last year. Ranked No 1 in Asia in this discipline, the 28-year-old from Kerala is one of India’s best bets.

Swapna Barman (heptathlon)
Winning Asian Games gold using just one pair of shoes, she has had the footwear problem addressed since. No 1 in Asia, she will be expected to defend the gold she won at this meet in Bhubaneswar in 2017.

Dutee Chand (200m)
Asian C’ship bronze in 2013 and Asiad silver in 2018, the Odisha sprinter has stood the test of time, among other challenges. Will be up against athletes from China,Brunei and Kazakhstan.

Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase)
Made heads turn by improving his own national record in March, which helped him qualify for the Worlds. But this will be a different test since four others in Asia have posted better times than him this year.

Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (shot put)
Another Asia No 1 harbouring high hopes, having won Asian Games gold last year after a silver medal at the 2017 Asian Championship.The Punjab strongman would look to better his best of 20.75, which is the Asian Games record.

