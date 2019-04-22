Sanjay bowls Globe Trotters to victory against CromBest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on MS Sanjay’s 5/30, Globe Trotters defeated CromBest by 24 runs on the second day of their TNCA Senior Division League Round 10 match, at Pachaiyappa College grounds. Globe Trotters got eight points from the win.

In another match at VB Nest grounds, S Suresh Kumar’s 224 helped MCC declare at 433/7 against MRC A. J Syed Mohammed scored 56. In reply, MRC A were 13/2 at stumps.

At IC-Guru Nanak, Malolan Rangarajan’s propelled Vijay CC to 397 against Nelson. In reply, the latter was 117/2.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MCC 433/7 decl in 171.4 ovs (S Sureshkumar 224, J Syed Mohammed 56) vs MRC A 13/2 in 6 ovs. At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 397 in 133.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 85, J Kousik 73, Malolan Rangarajan 101; Shoaib Md Khan 3/86) vs Nelson 117/2 in 41 ovs. At TI-Murugappa: India Pistons 155 & 208 in 60.3 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 81 n.o; Varun Sood 4/73, Aashish Kumar 3/35) vs TI Cycles 72 & 101/2 in 32 ovs. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 103 & 125 in 46.3 ovs (R Alexandar 4/41, S Mohanraj 4/36) bt CromBest 87 & 117 in 43.4 ovs (MS Sanjay 5/37, Monish Satish 4/30); Points: Globe Trotters 8 (35), CromBest 0 (10). At SSN: Grand Slam 426/8 decl in 145 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 190, V Maaruthi Raghav 74; R Divakar 3/59) vs Alwarpet 108/3 in 27 ovs. At IIT- Chemplast: Young Stars 229 in 93.5 ovs (U Vishal 84, Adithya Ganesh 93; R Jesuraj 4/54, P Saravana Kumar 3/32) & 17/1 in 5.1 ovs vs Jolly Rovers 237 in 75.2 ovs (Ankit Bawne 77, R Sathish 50; S Mohan Prasath 4/83, R Rohit 3/26).

TN badminton league

Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League will held from June 3 to 9, at Fireball Badminton Academy.

Chennai Flying Gravity, Tiruvallur Titans, Trichy Blasters, Marina Super Kings, Tirupur Warriors, Karur Smashers, Kovai Knockers and Kanchispark Aces are the eight teams in the league.

Eighty eight players will be seen in action in five categories (men’s singles and doubles, senior and junior mixed doubles, and juniors boys’ singles).

Sankar Muthusamy (Tiruppur), K Sathish Kumar (Karur), Sidhanth Gupta (Chennai), Rithvik Sanjeevi (Tiruvallur) were the top buys, costing `2 lakh each at the auction on Sunday.

The teams will be divided into two groups of four each. After a round-robin league stage, the top two from each will qualify for the semifinals.

Tharakesh bags title

Top seed Tharakesh Ashokar defeated Arjun Rathnam 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ final of Scooldudes non-ranking U-18 tennis tournament, at MPTA-KTC courts.

In the girls’ segment, Kundana Sri Bandaru beat SR Ananya 6-2, 6-4 to bag the crown. TNTA secretary Prem Kumar Karra was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Hockey tourney

YMCA, Madras and St Paul’s Recreation Club will conduct the South Zone men’s hockey tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from April 22. Twelve teams are participating in the tournament that will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. St Paul’s Club will take on SDAT-Kovilpatti in the opener.