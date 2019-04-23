Home Sport Other

Bajrang Punia reclaims gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

It is Bajrang's second gold at the championship, having won one in 2017 and his fifth medal in the tournament.

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

XI'AN: World number one Bajrang Punia logged 10 points in a row in the gold medal bout to reclaim his Asian Championship crown, while Parveen Rana settled for silver as India ended the first day with three medals, here on Tuesday.

Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Sayatbek Okassov 12-7 in a nail-biting 65kg men's free style.

The CWG and Asian Games champion was trailing 2-7 with just 60 seconds to go for the final bell but the unperturbed Indian produced three gut wrench moves and an exposure move to take eight points after he began the attack with a two-point take down.

The Kazkah was visibly tired while Bajrang displayed immense stamina and intelligence under pressure to emerge triumphant.

It is Bajrang's second gold at the championship, having won one in 2017. Overall, it was the fifth medal for the Indian in this tournament.

With this performance, Bajrang yet again sounded a warning to his opponents that he will be a strong medal contender at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I have been training to adopt new techniques; am happy that I could implement those and I am very happy that I could win the match and a gold medal here.

"There is lots to work on and my focus is to prepare for the World Championship, which also is an Olympic qualifier," said Bajrang.

On his way to the final, Bajrang had conceded just one point. He defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov 12-1 in the semi-final before winning by technical superiority against Charles Fern of Sri Lanka. He beat Peyman Biabani of Iran 6-0.

Parveen Rana won his first big medal in seven years though he missed out on the top prize.

Praveen, who won a bronze in this championship in 2012, lost the 79kg gold medal bout 0-3 to 2017 world championships bronze medallist Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran.

Rana had won a close 3-2 semifinal against Kazakhstan's Galymzhan Usserbayev.

"I am happy that I could change the colour of my medal. There are quite a few important tournaments coming up and this win will further motivate me as I aim to win a berth for the World Championships later this year and qualify for Olympics," said Parveen.

Satywart Kadian lost to Batzul Ulziisaikhan in the 97kg quarterfinal bout but went on to make the cut after his Mongolian rival reached the final.

He won the bronze play-off 8-1 against Haobin Gao of China.

Meanwhile, in the 57kg weight division, Ravi Kumar entered the bronze medal play-off round after winning his repechage against Chia Tso Liu of Taipei 4-0 but lost the medal bout 3-5 to Yuki Takahashi of Japan.

Rajneesh bowed out of the tournament early in 70kg category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wrestling Asian Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp