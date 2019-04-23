Sans visa, AIFF Technical Director hopeful stuck at New Delhi airport

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the candidates who had applied for the post of All India Football Federation’s technical director, Doru Isac, had to give his interview over Skype after being stuck at the New Delhi airport on Monday. Isac, currently sporting director at Yokohama F Marinos, flew in from the United States of America for a face-to-face interview with AIFF’s technical committee.

He incorrectly assumed he could obtain visa on arrival. He was asked to wait till confirmation from the US embassy. But the Romanian’s return flight was scheduled to leave on Monday night itself.AIFF then conducted the interview via Skype. “Isac had insisted on attending the interview in person. It was unfortunate what happened. But at least, we knew what his plans were and managed to have a long conversation,” technical committee chairman Shyam Thapa said.

The other two candidates, Gaioz Darsadze of Georgia and Portugal’s Jorge Castelo, were interviewed via Skype. The technical committee has sent their preference to the federation and a final decision will be taken soon.“We asked themquestions regarding their plans and how much they were aware of the football scene here.

“The interviews lasted for almost an hour. We marked our first, second and third choices and gave it to the AIFF executive committee who will announce the name,” the former India international added.As for the appointment of a new national men’s team coach, the technical committee has asked Abhishek Yadav, AIFF’s director of the national teams, to prune the list down to ten. The final decision will be taken in May.