Home Sport Other

Archery chief plans defamation suit against Batra

Post the incident, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has come out and accused AAI chief BVP Rao of incompetence and blamed him for India’s no-show at the World Cup.

Published: 24th April 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India’s (AAI) initial plan of sending their A team for the first stage of the World Cup blew up in smoke after the athletes were turned back from the Delhi international airport ahead of their trip to Medellin. Post the incident, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has come out and accused AAI chief BVP Rao of incompetence and blamed him for India’s no-show at the World Cup.

AAI president BVP Rao

Rao has decided to launch a criminal defamation case against Batra for his “malicious intention” of causing “serious harm” to his reputation as an administrator. “Instead of speaking to me directly, lots of talks are going on behind my back. We have been trying to find an amicable solution to the problem since holding our elections. I do not think this is the way forward for the sport,” Rao said.

The archery federation is also deliberating whether to go ahead and sue KLM Royal Dutch airline for turning the archers away from their ticketing counter at the international airport. “The participants had confirmed tickets. It was their duty to take them to the destination. This has led to a loss of face for the AAI as well as India’s top archers,” Rao added.

He also revealed that AAI, SAI, sports ministry as well as ticketing partners Balmer and Lawrie tried to book alternate flights but because of the long Easter weekend, were unable to do so.
Selection rethink

The body is also locked in talks regarding changing their stance on the teams for the next two stages. The initial plan was to send the A team for the first and third stages and the B team for the second. The plan was made in a way so as to send the top three archers to the World Championships straight from Antalya, Turkey (venue of World Cup Stage III).

It has been reliably learnt that all the top archers had requested the body to change the plan and send them for the next two stages instead of the B squad but the sports ministry might not look too favourably into the matter. 

“We are thinking about sending the A team for the second stage. The only problem being very less time for processing visas and booking tickets. The bookings for the B team is already done. We do not want a repeat of the Medellin incident,” a top AAI official told this daily. Till late on Tuesday, the tweak in selection was not looking likely.

Selection trials for the World Championship and first three stages of the World Cup were conducted in Bhubaneswar back in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp