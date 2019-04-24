Home Sport Other

Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu fail to make final at ISSF World Cup

Published: 24th April 2019 07:32 PM

Shooter Manu Bhaker (File | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: Teen sensation Manu Bhaker and the seasoned Heena Sidhu looked off colour as both failed to make the final in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

In the qualification round, Manu shot 575 to end in 17the spot while Heena shot 572 to finish at the 26th position.

Korea's Kim Minjung won gold in the event with a score of 245 in the final on day 2 of the competition.

In the Men's 3P event, Chain Singh's qualifying round effort of 1165 got him 27th place while Parul Kumar shot 1164 for the 33rd position.

Senior marksman Sanjeev Rajput was languishing at the 58th spot with a score of 1145.

Talented Czech shooter Philip Nepejchal downed Russian rifle ace Sergey Kamenskiy in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) final to claim the gold.

In the two medal events of the day Yashaswani Singh Deswal's 10th place finish in the women's 10m Air Pistol was the best Indian performance.

She shot a score of 577 while the 578 was the last qualifying score.

