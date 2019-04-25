Home Sport Other

Ashish & Ashish finds for India in Asian medal haul

Ashish  Kumar was having a hard time while trying to sleep on Tuesday night.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ashish  Kumar was having a hard time while trying to sleep on Tuesday night.
This was not because the 75kg boxer had any disturbance in his mind. It was simply because he had achieved a personal high just a few hours ago.Playing like a seasoned pro, the rookie from Himachal Pradesh had cut apart Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Uulu Bekzhigit in the ongoing Asian Championships quarterfinals in Bangkok, ensuring a medal in his very first major event.

Apart from Ashish Kumar (L), 12 other
boxers have been assured of medals

“This is a big deal for me. I am thrilled with my performance. My family is also happy for me.”
The feeling of winning a medal was yet to sink in when he planned to retire for the day. “I was so excited, I could barely sleep. Even when I got selected for the team, I had undergone same feeling,” remarked the 24-year-old.

Ashish, his namesake in the 69kg category, too is equally pumped. He too assured himself a medal at the event, and this is also his first taste of success at the elite level. “It’s an amazing feeling. All the hard work done under the guidance of coaches has not gone to waste,” said the Hisar native.The tale of both Ashishs sums up the might of Indian boxers at the continental event so far.

Apart from these two, five other men are also in the running for medals, and they have a solid chance of registering India’s best tally at the event.Having played a pivotal role in making this run possible, national men’s chief coach CA Kuttappa had a big hand in shaping both Ashishs. And he is delighted to see all his wards displaying that hunger. “I can see plenty of aggressiveness. They are not only technically sound, but they have added bite to their punches.”

The AIBA 2-star coach has always stressed on the importance of courage inside the ring. Ever since taking over as head coach late last year, he had been intent on passing on that message to his boxers during the camp. Also, he had a plan in place for each, and assigned coaches based on their requirements.

“We had planned well this time. If you do that, half the battle is won. We knew what each boxer would be up against. They were ready for any scenario.”   The women have been no less, with six assured of medals. Having beaten tough rivals, the likes of Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Manisha (54kg) and Sonia Chahal (57kg) have meant business.But high performance director Santiago Nieva knows they can’t party yet. “They have been excellent, but the job is far from over. They should maintain their focus and go for gold.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp