Golden woman Gomathi Marimuthu returns home

By PTI

CHENNAI: Gomathi Marimuthu who did India proud winning a gold in the on-going Asian Athletics Championship in Qatar arrived here Friday.

30-year-old Gomathi, a native of Tamil Nadu, clocked personal best time of two minute 02.70 seconds in the women's 800m race in Doha on Monday to land the gold.

On her arrival here from Qatar, Gomathi was received by several people, including some students from a city school, and officials.

In a brief interaction with reporters, she exuded confidence of competing in the Olympics and sought the support of the state government.

She thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami who has lauded the sportsperson for her medal-winning feat.

City-based Velammal Vidyalaya later felicitated Marimuthu by presenting a cash prize of Rs three lakh.

She gave away medals and certificates to top sports achievers of the school on the occasion, a release said.