Sai Kishore six-for props up Vijay CC

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 6/29 enabled Vijay CC to bowl out MRC ‘A’ for 124 on the first day of a TNCA-Senior Division league match at Guru Nanak College grounds on Friday. 

Published: 27th April 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore’s 6/29 enabled Vijay CC to bowl out MRC ‘A’ for 124 on the first day of a TNCA-Senior Division league match at Guru Nanak College grounds on Friday. 
Vijay CC were placed at 287/5, with Abhinav Mukund batting on 64. Abhinav and Rahul Singh (46) added 101 in 14.1 overs for fourth wicket. K Varun Kumar top-scored for Vijay CC with 92. Adithya Arun made 51 for MRC A.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: MRC A 124 in 34.5 ovs (Adithya Arun 51, R Sai Kishore 6/29) vs Vijay CC 287/5 in 55 ovs (K Varun Kumar 92, Abhinav Mukund 64 n.o). At VB Nest: Grand Slam 267/9 in 90 ovs (R Rohith 114, R Alexandar 6/95) vs CromBest. At IIT-Chemplast: India Pistons 202 in 65.1 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 4/32) vs Jolly Rovers 77/2 in 23.1 ovs.

At TI-Murugappa: TI Cycles 289/5 in 90 ovs (Aditya Venkatesh 84, S Aravind 73) vs Alwarpet. At SSN: Young Stars 206 in 59.4 ovs (S Swaminathan 54, Shoaib Md Khan 4/78, Swapnil Singh 3/39, V Subramania Siva 3/41) vs Nelson 96/7 in 30 ovs (S Swaminathan 3/10, S Mohan Prasath 3/49). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MCC 254/7 in 90 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 98 n.o, Monish Satish 3/53) vs Globe Trotters.

