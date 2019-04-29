Home Sport Other

Asian Wrestling Championship: Harpreet Singh bags silver as India finish with 16 medals

Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competition.

Published: 29th April 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a wrestling match used for representational purpose only

By PTI

XI'AN, China: India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on a resounding note with 16 medals after Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze on the concluding day here on Sunday.

Harpreet Singh settled for a silver in 82kg while Gyanender won a bronze in 60kg on the final day of competition.

India's overall tally of 16 medals included eight -- one gold, three silver and four bronze -- won by men's freestyle wrestlers, four bronze by women and three silver and a bronze by Greco-Roman wrestlers.

With this performance, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers have bettered their tally of two bronze from the last edition and is the country's best ever showing in this discipline so far at the Asian Championships.

After a strong show enroute to the final, Harpreet Singh had to settle for the second-best position to get his first silver medal after three consecutive bronze from this prestigious tournament.

In the final, Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali, a former world champion and Olympic medallist, did not allow the Indian to settle as he went on to register a comfortable 8-0 win by Technical Superiority over Harpreet.

Harpreet had earlier put up an impressive performance to storm into the gold medal round, having thrashed Haitao Qian of China 10-1 in the semifinals after handing a 5-1 defeat to Burgo Beishaliev of Kyrgyzstan in his last-eight stage bout.

"I gave my all but it wasn't my day, especially an opponent who is a former world champion and Olympic medallist, was too strong.

I am still happy to have bettered the colour of my medal from last year and hopefully will be able to bring more laurels for India in future," said Harpreet after the final.

Gyanender, meanwhile, stamped his authority over Jui Chi Huang of Taipei and bagged the third position with a 9-0 victory in the bronze medal play-off bout.

For Gyanender, a quarterfinal round win over Ali Abed Alnaser Ali Abuseif of Jordan 9-1 was followed by a 0-9 defeat against Islomjon Bakhramov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

In contrast, Yogesh lost out on a podium finish in 72kg category after being beaten by Ruslan Tsarev of Kyrgyzstan in the third-fourth place match.

Yogesh had entered the bronze medal bout despite losing his qualifying match to Hujun Zhang of China 0-9 as his Chinese opponent made the gold medal round.

However, two other Indians in the fray on Sunday -- Ravinder and Hardeep -- crashed out early.

While Ravinder bowed out in 67kg after losing his qualification bout, Hardeep suffered defeat in 97kg quarterfinal bout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gyanender Asian Wrestling Championship Harpreet Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp