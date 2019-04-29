Home Sport Other

Twinkle, twinkle shooting stars

Indian shooters top World Cup table in Beijing after New Delhi, coaches feel focus on junior development over last few years has been the key

Published: 29th April 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Teen shooting sensations Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last few years, Indian shooters have shown a lot of promise. Barring the 2016 Olympics, they have won medals in almost every major competition. Continuation of the good work is evident in the team’s top-place finish at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.

Indians did not win medals on the last day, but still ensured a second successive top finish in ISSF World Cups, after the one in New Delhi earlier this year. In Beijing, the team collected three gold and a silver medal. They also secured two Olympic quota spots.

Saurabh Chaudhary

With Tokyo 2020 Olympics just over a year away, it is good sign for the shooters, who have in all bagged five quota places for the event so far. “It’s a fantastic achievement. And it’s not just about the results. It’s about consistency. Our shooters have achieved that. It gives me hope that every shooter who has secured a quota will return with an Olympic medal. That should be the target,” said Deepali Deshpande, India’s junior rifle team coach, from Beijing.

A lot of credit for India’s good showing of late goes to the ju­nior shooters, who seem to be ma­king a smooth transition to the senior circuit. In the last two editions of the World Cup, youngsters like Saurabh Cha­u­dhary and Manu Bhaker have won medals. Divyansh Panwar, an­other teenager, has secured an Olympic quota with a silver. They have been creating ripples since last year, starting wi­th the Commonwealth Games.

“Earlier, it was mostly the established shooters who won me­dals for the country. But now, India is riding on youth power. Shooters in their mid-20s, even teenagers, have done ph­enomenally well. Our junior sh­ooters have never been so co­n­sistent before,” said former sh­ooter Joydeep Karmakar, who coaches Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh. “We have to continue the effort.”
What has actually changed that has triggered a rise of young shooters? Deshpande believes it’s the policies of the National Rifle Association of India. Earlier, only those from affluent families could afford travel and compete in international events. Now, youngsters are given more exposure. 

“What you see now is the result of the process we started in October 2012. Until then, shooting was more of an individual effort. Now, with many academies making things easier for junior shooters, the field has got bigger and stronger. There are more junior competitions now and that has helped us in selecting the best players.”

However, both these former Olympic shooters warned against being overly happy with the success. “While I feel good, I won’t to go gaga over it. We have to be cautious. Otherwise, these results won’t hold much significance,” said Karmakar, who had finished fourth in the 2012 Olympics. “These youngsters are on a roll. But there will be negatives on the way. That’s when we coaches have to play a big role and guide them to the Olympic podium.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saurabh Chaudhary Indian shooters ISSF World Cup Tokyo Olympics Manu Bhaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp