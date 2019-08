Pacer Aadhavan claims six, guides PSBB to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : MEDIUM pacer Aadhavan Sridharan’s 6 for 10 helped PSBB SSS ‘B’ beat Velammal Vidhyashram by 70 runs in the TNCA City schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Jaya Jaya Sankara International School 159/7 in 30 ovs (E Aswin 68, P Parameshwaran 53, S Sujith 3/29) bt Madras Christian College HSS 76 in 28.1 ovs (Yash Chdudhary 3/4, M Anurag Kumar Singh 3/9). Jawahar Vidyalaya Sr Sec School ‘B’ 80 in 25.4 ovs (B Rithik 4/7, M Keerthivasan 3/11) lost to Dominic Savio MHSS 84/2 in 20.2 ovs (L Abhisek Samuel 34 n.o).

Sir Mutha School 128/9 in 30 ovs (S Prashanth 43, B Pranav 38, V Deekshit 3/11) bt SBOA School & Jr.College ‘A’ 87 in 25.2 ovs (S Prashanth 5/16). Chennai Public School 112 in 24.5 ovs (Aditya Singh 36, Tanmay P Shankar 3/13) bt APL Global School 34 in 14.2 ovs (V Auro Deep 4/9, B Arham Nahta 3/7). PSBB SSS ‘B’ 133/6 in 30 ovs (N Sachin 42 n.o) bt Velammal Vidhyashram 63 in 17.3 ovs (Aadhavan Sridharan 6/10).

Chinmaya Vidyalaya SSS 257/5 in 30 ovs (Abhishek Ashok 103, GA Arjun 90 n.o) bt Terapanth Jain Vidyalaya MHSS 70 in 16.1 ovs (S Sanjay 3/30). Don Bosco Mat Hr Sec School ‘B’ 91/9 in 30 ovs (R Jeeva Prasaanth 4/15) lost to Santhome HSS 93/2 in 23.1 ovs (Z Sajjad Hussain 45 n.o).

St Mary’s Boys MHSS 104 in 26.4 ovs (S. Arjun 3/20, D Shailesh Dev 3/18) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘B’ 105/4 in 19.3 ovs. Big win for Lady Andal Left-arm spinner K Vaidyanathan’s 7 for 86 helped Lady Andal beat PSBB KK Nagar by 98 runs on the second day in the semifinals of the Swelect Serenity Cup U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Semis: Lady Andal MHSS 383/6 in 90 ovs bt PSBB, KK Nagar 285 in 79.1 ovs (AB Dhiyash 137, S Rohan 35, N Mahadavan 35, P Akarsh 39, K Vaidyanathan 7/86). MoM: K Vaidyanathan. Nellai Nadar MHSS 304 in 87.1 ovs bt Don Bosco MHSS 170 in 64 ovs (S Sanjay 43, S Ajay Kumar 34, S Dinesh Raj 4/34, S Tharun 4/56).

MoM: Anirudh Krishnan (93; Nellai Nadar). Rajamani advances Hari Rajamani of TNBSA defeated Mustaq of Q-Tricks 4-0 in a Round of 32 match at the Q Lounge all India open snooker championship.

Results: Round of 32: Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Madur (Q Lounge) 69-27, 87-16, 63-18, 14-56, 77-43; Hari Rajamani (TNBSA) bt Mustaq (Q Tricks) 69-48, 60-42, 65-32, 54-32; Peter Paul (RSPB) bt SA Saleem (Cosmo) 63-27, 25-71, 77-60, 73-83, 46-45, 32-67, 76-51.

Rishabh enters quarters Qualifier Rishabh Dev Raman beat fourth seed Kavin Masilamani 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of AITA ranking men’s tournament, conducted by MPTA at the KTC courts. Pre-quarterfinals: VM Ranjeet bt Ishan Hussain 6-0, 6-0; Mohammed Fahad bt Lohith Aksha 6-2, 6-2; Yeswanth Loganathan bt Siddharth Arya 6-1, 6-2; Guhan Rajan bt Krishna Teja Raja 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Rishabh Dev Raman bt Kavin Masilamani 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Megh Bharghav K Patel bt Hardeep Singh Sandhu 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Gokul Suresh bt Kiran Arunachala 6-1, 6-2. ]

Volleyball tournament Chennai District

Volleyball Association will conduct the SAN Academy-Chennai district inter- school tournament for boys and girls on August 13 and 14 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore. Players from Chennai district schools are eligible. Entries close on August 10. For details, contact: 9444842628.